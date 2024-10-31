Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Head to Head Analysis

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $24.40 million 0.16 -$5.97 million ($2.48) -0.72 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.46 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Beyond Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -18.42% -67.57% -34.58% Beyond Commerce -72.53% N/A -59.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

