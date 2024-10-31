Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 89500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
