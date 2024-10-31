Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.32. 10,788,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,104,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

