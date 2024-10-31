Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

