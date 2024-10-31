Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 11,771 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 381,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 36,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

