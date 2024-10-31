Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

