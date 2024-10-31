Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

