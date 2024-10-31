AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AXS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,933. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.