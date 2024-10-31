AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.
AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:AXS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,933. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.
AXIS Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
