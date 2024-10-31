Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34.69 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $775.46 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00007019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,325.29 or 0.99986511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00061970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,739,536 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,720,214.97927365 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.03538302 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $33,104,326.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

