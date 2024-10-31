Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.630-2.670 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Avient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 1,051,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.04%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.