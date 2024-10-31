ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $669.49 and last traded at $671.28. 543,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,394,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $683.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $264.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KP Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 239.8% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,665,000 after acquiring an additional 113,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.