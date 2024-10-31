Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

