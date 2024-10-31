Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.41. 1,386,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,570. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

