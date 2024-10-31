Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.10 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $171.32 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,409,060 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,975,409,060 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.55231104 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1027 active market(s) with $251,265,062.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

