Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Anemoi International Trading Down 12.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £549,640.00, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.
About Anemoi International
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
