Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £549,640.00, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.

About Anemoi International

(Get Free Report)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.