Analyzing Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Index Oil and Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $321.86 million 4.76 $66.54 million $0.60 26.75 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 10.74% 5.03% 2.66% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Index Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 4 1 2.83 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Index Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.