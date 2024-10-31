American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4655 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.
American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 71 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.
American States Water Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE AWR opened at $82.35 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Insider Transactions at American States Water
In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
About American States Water
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
