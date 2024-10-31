Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $6.97. Alphatec shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,547,458 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 38.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $150.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $1,829,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.