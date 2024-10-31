Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.61 and last traded at $176.06. 9,014,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,593,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.9% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

