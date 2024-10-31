Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

