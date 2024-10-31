Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 40,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 2,628,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.22 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the second quarter worth $62,162,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $55,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alight by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 11,097,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

