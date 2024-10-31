Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) has recently disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. The report, which covers the period ending September 30, 2024, was made public through a press release issued by the company on October 29, 2024. The full details of this announcement have been attached to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release, presented as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, includes comprehensive information detailing the financial results of Alerus Financial Corporation for both the three and nine months leading up to September 30, 2024. It provides insights into the company’s revenue, earnings, and other key financial metrics, helping investors and stakeholders assess its performance in the specified period.

Furthermore, as part of its commitment to transparency and effective communication with investors, Alerus Financial Corporation shared a presentation on its investor relations website, located at investors.alerus.com. This presentation, also dated October 29, 2024, is included as Exhibit 99.2 in the filing, under Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure.

It is essential to note that the information contained in these sections of the Form 8-K, along with the related exhibits, is classified as “furnished” data. As per the regulatory requirements, this information will not be considered “filed” by the company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be subject to the liabilities specified under this Act, nor will it be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Investors and interested parties can access the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or through the company’s investor relations portal. Alerus Financial Corporation remains dedicated to providing timely and accurate updates regarding its financial performance and operational activities, ensuring transparency and clarity for its stakeholders.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

