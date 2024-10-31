Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 641,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.09. 800,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.