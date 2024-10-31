Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $327,839.72 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.08. 2,975,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,779. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
