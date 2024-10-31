Ade LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ade LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

