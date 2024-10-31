Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Acala Token has a market cap of $60.49 million and $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,697.21 or 0.99967724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006111 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05902886 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,620,795.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.