374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $78,865.89 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,666,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,669,165.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

374Water Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

374Water Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 374Water by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 396,756 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in 374Water by 26.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.