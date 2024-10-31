374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $78,865.89 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,666,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,669,165.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
374Water Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
