3,487 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $658,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $196.65 and a 1 year high of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

