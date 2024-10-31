1,998 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

