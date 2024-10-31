1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

