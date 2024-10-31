1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 145.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SUI opened at $132.89 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.87 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

