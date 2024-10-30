Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. 521,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,111.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,111.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $3,338,593 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.