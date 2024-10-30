Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.300-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.80 to $4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $383.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.20. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

