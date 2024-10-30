Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Short Interest Up 60.0% in October

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRES traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

