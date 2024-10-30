**

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) recently disclosed an impressive surge in its business-to-business (B2B) sales, along with the initiation of a pre-order campaign for its anticipated AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover. The company’s remarkable growth and strategic moves were unveiled in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 29, 2024.

According to Worksport’s disclosed information, the company has witnessed a growth exceeding 200% in Dealer Account sales for its Worksport-branded products in the past four months. This surge, particularly in the USA and Canada markets, is attributed to the heightened demand for high-quality and competitively priced tonneau covers. While Worksport’s private label and consumer direct businesses remain substantial revenue drivers, the recent success in dealer sales sets a promising trajectory for future expansion.

Key highlights from Worksport’s recent achievements include the shipment of hundreds of retail display units to dealer accounts across the United States. Impressively, these units have generated a noteworthy 31% conversion rate, demonstrating a strong inclination towards Worksport’s products in the market. With over 17,000 dealers in the U.S., Worksport sees substantial growth potential through its burgeoning dealer network.

Regionally, Worksport has experienced robust sales performance in the Southwest region and marked a significant milestone with its first-ever B2B order from Puerto Rico. These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to market penetration and expansion into new territories.

The initiation of a pre-order campaign for the AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover marks another significant milestone for Worksport. The campaign targets key dealer and distributor accounts in the USA and Canada, expecting substantial early demand and orders by the end of November.

Management, represented by CEO Steven Rossi, expressed enthusiasm about the market’s response to Worksport’s offerings. Rossi highlighted the exceptional conversion rates achieved through strategic deployment and expressed eagerness about the pre-order campaign’s promising start, attracting interest from industry-leading distributors.

Amid these developments, Worksport remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging the current momentum into 2025 and beyond, aiming to redefine industry standards with innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

The Form 8-K filing also included Worksport’s key press releases dated in 2024, showcasing the company’s significant achievements and strategic initiatives. Worksport continues to forge ahead with a vision to transform the pickup truck industry through cutting-edge solutions.

Investors and industry followers are encouraged to stay informed about Worksport’s progress and industry developments through the company’s official channels and announcements. For further details, interested parties can explore the company’s press releases and reach out to Worksport’s Investor Relations team for additional information.

