Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

