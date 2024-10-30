Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,182.04 ($15.33), with a volume of 298289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($15.59).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.21. The company has a market cap of £22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,624.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,378.38%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

