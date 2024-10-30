Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 58558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

