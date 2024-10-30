William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of TMDX Q1 Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $2,528,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

