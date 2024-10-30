Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $224.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.83.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.51. 526,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,270. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $162.03 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

