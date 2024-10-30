Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.42 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.42 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00036936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,322,083 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.