Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.74. 1,512,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,837,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $655.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

