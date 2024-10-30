Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $25,212.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,573.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00531433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00223600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00071521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,587,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

