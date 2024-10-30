Veren (NYSE:VRN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. Veren shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 448,883 shares trading hands.

VRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth $293,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

