Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.05. 523,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,477. The stock has a market cap of $484.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.56 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

