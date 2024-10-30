Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 156,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,214. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.