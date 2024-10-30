Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 156,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,214. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.