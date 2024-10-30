Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

