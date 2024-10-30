USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) made an announcement on October 28, 2024, regarding the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend. The company’s press release disclosed that the dividend will amount to $0.05 per share of Class A common stock. Stockholders as of the close of business on November 15, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which is slated to be paid on December 5, 2024.

The information unveiled in this announcement, marked as Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, has been provided for informational purposes and will not be considered as “filed” for purposes outlined in Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). It will not be used to establish liability as per that section. Furthermore, it will not be integrated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except explicitly indicated by specific reference in such a filing to the Form 8-K.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based company with its principal executive offices located in Doral, Florida, can be reached at (305) 715-5200. The company’s common stock, bearing the trading symbol USCB, is registered on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Moreover, the company has been recognized as an emerging growth company respecting Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Additionally, the company has elected not to utilize the extended transition period for conforming with new or revised financial accounting standards, as provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

This announcement punctuates a significant financial event for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. as it underscores the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders through a structured dividend pay-out plan.

For further details and the complete press release dated October 28, 2024, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the company’s official press release included as Exhibit 99.1 in the documented disclosure.

The financial statements and exhibits pertaining to this announcement include a Press release dated October 28, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), and the Cover Page Interactive Data embedded within the Inline XBRL document (Exhibit 104).

This latest development further solidifies USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.’s position in the financial market and showcases its dedication to rewarding its shareholders through structured dividends.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

