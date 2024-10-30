Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ultra Clean updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-$0.54 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,417. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

