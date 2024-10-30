Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Natixis raised its stake in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

